Al Iaquinta: Flush Conor McGregor Doesn’t Need to Fight Again

Iaquinta believes that the behavior of Conor McGregor at Bellator 187 in Dublin simply serves to prove that he has things his way right now

“Raging” Al told BJPenn.com that the Irishman may have deserved a ‘wake up call’ for his antics during Charlie Ward’s controversial stoppage over Paul Redmond in Dublin:

“Did you see what Conor McGregor just did? He took over Bellator and like went crazy,” Iaquinta said. “It seems like that guy, I don’t know. I feel like somebody should have just cold clocked him and give him a wake-up call, dude, you know?”

“All the power to him I guess. I would love to be the guy running around making a mockery of everybody, but hopefully, I wouldn’t do that if I was in that power,” Iaquinta claimed. “I don’t know. If it’s good for him. F**k, why not? Do whatever you want. You’ve got enough money. If that’s how you wanna act, by all means, go right ahead. But yeah, I think he can do whatever he wants. I think he’s got the ball in his court as far as that goes. He doesn’t need to fight if he doesn’t want to.”