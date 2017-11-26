Al Iaquinta: I Felt Kind of Rushed Going Into Paul Felder Bout

Al Iaquinta doesn’t like how his last scheduled fight was handled.

Iaquinta was set to take on Paul Felder on Dec. 2 inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The bout was going to be featured on the UFC 218 card.

“Raging” was forced off the event due to an injury. Iaquinta recently said he’s leaning towards retirement. He believes the UFC may have helped speed up the process (via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t know if that makes any sense. You beat a guy like Paul Felder. He’s unranked. We were working on a contract. I felt kind of rushed with the whole, I just … I was under the gun, I felt like and to negotiate a new contract in a day. I just didn’t like the way those things were going. I felt like I was in an unadvantageous position no matter what the scenario was. Even to win the fight, even if I did on a quick knockout again, I don’t get bonuses. The contract what it was, the amount of time that I would’ve had to put in, the time that I would’ve had to take away from the other things I was doing … just all roads led to just hold off, keep doing what I’m doing.”