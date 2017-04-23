Al Iaquinta: ‘I Love Fighting, But I’m Not Gonna Ruin my Body’

Al Iaquinta may decide that fighting simply isn’t worth it.

Last night (April 22), Iaquinta made his return to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition against Diego Sanchez. “Raging” earned a first-round knockout inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108. It was Iaquinta’s first bout since April 2015.

Iaquinta had been inactive because he wasn’t happy with his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. When Iaquinta returned last night, he did so under the same deal. While Iaquinta walked away from his fight unscathed, he knows that won’t always be the case.

Speaking to the media (via MMAFighting.com), Iaquinta said he’ll only return if he wants to: