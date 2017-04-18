Al Iaquinta: ‘I’m Excited to be Back to Doing What I Love’

Al Iaquinta hasn’t sorted out his issues with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he’s happy to be fighting once again.

This Saturday night (April 22), Iaquinta returns to action against Diego Sanchez inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It’ll be “Raging’s” first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since April 2015.

When Iaquinta took a break from MMA, he wasn’t happy with the pay he was getting from the UFC. He recently told Champions.co that his issues haven’t been settled: