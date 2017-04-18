Al Iaquinta: ‘I’m Excited to be Back to Doing What I Love’

Al Iaquinta hasn’t sorted out his issues with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he’s happy to be fighting once again.
This Saturday night (April 22), Iaquinta returns to action against Diego Sanchez inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It’ll be “Raging’s” first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since April 2015.
When Iaquinta took a break from MMA, he wasn’t happy with the pay he was getting from the UFC. He recently told Champions.co that his issues haven’t been settled:
“Nothing really got sorted out. It sucks, but hey, this is going to be a good time. It’s not every day you get to fight Diego Sanchez. He’s a legend of the sport and Nashville is supposed to be a cool place. I’m excited to be back to doing what I love. I’m doing this for me and I just want to fight. I get to collect some change whilst I’m there and I get a free flight to Nashville. I just want to go to Nashville and check it out. Everyone I tell that I’m going to Nashville says it’s sick and tells me that I have to stay after and hang out there because it’s a great place with the music history and everything.”