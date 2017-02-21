Al Iaquinta: ‘I’m Still Not Happy With my UFC Contract’

Al Iaquinta will be competing for the first time in two years on April 22.

Iaquinta is set to meet Diego Sanchez at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Nashville. It’ll be Iaquinta’s 17th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

Despite going on a four-fight winning streak, Iaquinta took a hiatus due to a contract dispute with the UFC. When it was revealed that Iaquinta would return to battle Sanchez, many assumed “Raging” had come to terms on a contract he was satisfied with.

That doesn’t appear to be the case. Iaquinta recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Iaquinta said he was happy with fighting “The Nightmare,” but the same can’t be said for his contract:

“There’s no contract signed or nothing. They just announced the fight. Why would you do that? But I do want the fight and I think it’s a good idea. I’m still not happy with the contract, but what the hell am I gonna do? Just sit here and do nothing? I gotta do something. I’ve gotta at least fight. Nothing is gonna change. It is what it is. It sucks.”

The UFC Fight Night event in Nashville, Tennessee is expected to be headlined by a featherweight grudge match between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.