Al Iaquinta is Rooting For Conor McGregor Against Floyd Mayweather

Al Iaquinta is pulling for Conor McGregor and believes he has a shot at beating Floyd Mayweather.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight will keep a close eye on the “super fight” set for Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Raging” told MMAJunkie.com that “Notorious” may be flustered by Mayweather’s defense:

“(McGregor)’s got the ability to surprise a lot of people. He’s been doing it since day one. I don’t think anyone’s in the position to doubt the guy. On the other hand, he’s fighting Floyd, who’s the best of the best. So, defensively, I think (Mayweather) can slow that fight down. He can make it a decision, doesn’t get hit, makes it look easy – doesn’t even really break a sweat kind of thing. I think that’s probably how it goes.”

Having said that, Iaquinta wants McGregor to shock the world.

“The reason I’m giving McGregor a chance is because he’s defied the odds – he’s backed up everything he says. The first time, you doubt him. The second time, you doubt him. The third time, you know, wherever we’re at right now, he’s talked a lot of (expletive) and he’s backed it up. Honestly, I hope he goes out there and I hope he shocks the world. I hope he does. I think it will be a great story.”