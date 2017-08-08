Al Iaquinta Not Impressed With Snoop Dogg’s MMA Credentials

Adam Haynes
Al Iaquinta
Iaquinta believes the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has no place calling fights in MMA and would like to see him removed from his duties

While many have welcomed the novelty and comic relief of Snoop Dogg’s input on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWTNCS), not everyone is so convinced.

Outspoken UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta is in the second camp. When the rapper insisted that Jon Jones made Daniel Cormier cry ‘like a little b-tch’ at UFC 214, “Raging” Al had enough:

“Guy has no respect or knowledge of the sport or fighters. Constant mockery,” Iaquinta wrote on Twitter.

“What other sport has an alternate broadcast with an ignorant rapper mocking its athletes?” Iaquinta asked his audience.

It wasn’t just Iaquinta who was aggrieved with the rapper’s work. UFC welterweight Matt Brown showed his support for the New Yorker, agreeing that Snoop Dogg had been disrespectful towards Cormier.

