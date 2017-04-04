Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez Fight: ‘I Don’t See it Being a Good Night For Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Al Iaquinta
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Al Iaquinta isn’t worried about ring rust going into his fight with Diego Sanchez.

It’s actually the opposite. Iaquinta has not fought since April 2015. Many wonder if he can get himself readjusted quick enough to avoid falling prey to Sanchez’s blitz on April 22. The two will meet inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC Fight Night 108.

For “Raging,” the time spent away from the Octagon is beneficial. He even believes that “The Nightmare’s” activity could be a detriment due to the amount of punishment he has taken. Iaquinta told MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t see much success heading Sanchez’s way come fight night:

“Now I’m really in my prime. I feel I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. I feel I’ve gotten better, I’ve gotten faster. My body healed up. I feel good. My body feels good. Before, I was fighting very frequently, and you never really feel great. And I think Diego Sanchez has been fighting a lot, and that takes a toll on you. It catches up with you real quick. And I don’t see it being a good night for him. I’ve trained really hard. I’m going to be on guard, all the time, because he’s always dangerous. But I really feel comfortable going into this fight.”

