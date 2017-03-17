Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez: ‘I am Too Technically Good For This Guy’

Al Iaquinta believes he can contain Diego Sanchez’s frenetic pace.

The two are set to meet inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. The match-up will be part of UFC Fight Night 108. Headlining that card will be a featherweight clash between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.

When “Raging” shares the Octagon with Sanchez, it’ll be his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since April 2015. Iaquinta took a split decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. It was his fourth straight win.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Iaquinta said he is ready to showcase his abilities against “The Nightmare” next month: