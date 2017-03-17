Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanchez: ‘I am Too Technically Good For This Guy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Al Iaquinta
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Al Iaquinta believes he can contain Diego Sanchez’s frenetic pace.

The two are set to meet inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. The match-up will be part of UFC Fight Night 108. Headlining that card will be a featherweight clash between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.

When “Raging” shares the Octagon with Sanchez, it’ll be his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since April 2015. Iaquinta took a split decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. It was his fourth straight win.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Iaquinta said he is ready to showcase his abilities against “The Nightmare” next month:

“I think it’s a really good fight for me. Everybody thinks it’s going to be a crazy fight. I don’t see that happening. I am too technically good for this guy. I can scrap when I need to. I showed in my Masvidal fight where I am at as a fighter. I took everything that guy had and I came back. I don’t see Diego Sanchez giving me what Masvidal did. My cardio is going to be off the charts. Diego’s biggest weapon is his cardio. It’s really good. He can go forever, partly because he is out of his mind. He doesn’t even realize he’s supposed to be getting tired. Dude, you work hard, you get tired. That’s how things work. He’s so cuckoo that he doesn’t even understand that concept. He doesn’t get it. So, I understand that he doesn’t understand the concept of getting tired. I am ready for that.”

