Al Iaquinta on UFC Athlete Retreat: ‘I Felt Uncomfortable Being There’

Al Iaquinta still isn’t chummy with the folks at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

When “Raging” announced his return to the Octagon, many thought he patched things up with the UFC. Iaquinta went on a hiatus because he was unhappy with the amount of money he was making. He returned last month and starched Diego Sanchez in the first round.

Despite being seen backstage at UFC 211 with UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Development Reed Harris, Iaquinta still isn’t fond of his situation with the promotion. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Iaquinta said his time at the UFC Athlete Retreat was nothing short of awkward:

“I felt uncomfortable being there. Anxiety, man. In my head, I was losing my mind. I had to go.”

As far as his appearance at UFC 211 goes, Iaquinta had hoped he could work something out with the promotion, but it didn’t happen.

“I kind of agreed to come [at UFC 211], but I never should have. I agreed to come thinking by the time I came things would be re-done. I’d have a new deal. I’d have something.”

Iaquinta is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. With wins over Jorge Masvidal, Joe Lauzon and Ross Pearson, Iaquinta holds the 11th spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.