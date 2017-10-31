Al Iaquinta Removed From UFC 218, Charles Oliveira May Replace Him

Al Iaquinta won’t be facing Paul Felder on Dec. 2 after all.

Iaquinta vs. Felder was booked for UFC 218. The event takes place inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Sources told MMAFighting.com that Iaquinta suffered an injury and won’t be able to compete.

The report also notes that Charles Oliveira is in the running to replace “Raging.” The UFC has not made an official announcement at this time.

UFC 218 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. The co-main event features a heavyweight clash between former Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou.