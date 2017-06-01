Al Iaquinta Speaks on ‘Weird Atmosphere’ at UFC Athlete Retreat

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Al Iaquinta
Image Credit: Getty Images

Al Iaquinta didn’t walk out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Athlete Retreat feeling any better about the promotion.

It’s no secret that Iaquinta has been outspoken on his opinion of how the UFC handles their fighters. The 11th ranked lightweight hasn’t been happy with his pay and has been dabbling in real estate.

Iaquinta recently attended the UFC Athlete Retreat, but he couldn’t wait to make his exit the entire time. He explained to MMAJunkie.com what went wrong with the festivities:

“It was a weird atmosphere, having all these fighters and these guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Strahan talking to everybody about investments and stuff like that. We’re not making anywhere near the money they’re making, so anything they were saying went right over everyone’s head.”

“Raging” noted that UFC co-owner Ari Emanuel appeared at the Retreat. While Iaquinta appreciated the effort, he said it came across as forced.

“I think (UFC co-owner) Ari Emanuel, he was trying to be one of us, but he’ll never be one of us. He was walking around trying to hang out with everybody, which was cool to see that, but he’s just not one of us. It’s not going to happen.”

Latest MMA News

Max Holloway

Max Holloway on Jose Aldo: ‘At The End of The Day, I Respect Him’

0
Max Holloway and Jose Aldo may have been trading verbal barbs, but that hasn't caused "Blessed" to lose respect for his UFC 212 opponent. This...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta Speaks on ‘Weird Atmosphere’ at UFC Athlete Retreat

0
Al Iaquinta didn't walk out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Athlete Retreat feeling any better about the promotion. It's no secret that Iaquinta has...
Dana White

Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya’s Criticisms: ‘What’s His Deal?’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is confused about Oscar De La Hoya's latest comments. De La Hoya has expressed strong opposition against the...
Dana White

Dana White Feels a 50-50 Split Between Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather is Fair

0
In most situations, Floyd Mayweather and a 50-50 split sounds laughable but to Dana White it's fair against Conor McGregor. Much has been made over...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Has a Message For Alexander Gustafsson: ‘F*ck You’

0
Jon Jones has heard enough of Alexander Gustafsson. Gustafsson was the talk of the weekend for his stellar performance against Glover Teixeira. "The Mauler" earned...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Wishes Megan Anderson Good Luck in Her Invicta FC 24 Title Defense

0
Cris Cyborg is aware of Megan Anderson's next move and she supports the decision. While Cyborg and Anderson have expressed interest in competing against each...
Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes Admits he Was a Bit Nervous During UFC Contract Negotiations

0
Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes is glad to be on the roster of the world leader in mixed martial...
video

Max Holloway Not Revealing Secrets Before UFC 212 Championship Match

0
Interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has watched past Jose Aldo fights. That means seeing the devastation that Aldo can do to his opponents in...
video

Vitor Belfort Having Second Thoughts on Retirement Already

0
Vitor Belfort doesn't sound like a fighter ready to retire. Belfort, who meets Nate Marquardt this Saturday night at UFC 212, has said before that...
UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 3): More Fighters Are Showcased in Brazil

0
Episode three of UFC 212 Embedded has rolled out. Interim featherweight champion Max Holloway gets the episode started with Yancy Medeiros. The two take a...
Load more