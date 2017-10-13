Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Added to UFC 218 Card in Detroit

Al Iaquinta will have his second bout of 2017 and it’s a doozy.

Iaquinta is set to clash with Paul Felder inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 2. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials informed the Detroit Free Press of the match-up. It’ll take place on the UFC 218 card.

“Raging” is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Diego Sanchez back in April. It was his first bout since 2015. Felder is also coming off a victory and he did so with a heavy heart. Shortly after losing his father, Felder earned a first-round knockout win over Stevie Ray.

UFC 218 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.