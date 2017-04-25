Al Iaquinta With Epic Twitter Rant, Calls Out Sage Northcutt, Others

Al Iaquinta is one fired up UFC lightweight.

Days after knocking out Diego Sanchez in Nashville, Iaquinta has continued his rage outside the Octagon.

Iaquinta, a former Ultimate Fighter runner-up, let it be known he wasn’t happy with being passed over for a “Fight Night” bonus. Well, he continued with more expletive language on Twitter Tuesday, including calling out Sage Northcutt, Mitch Clarke, Kevin Lee and Reebok.

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language:

Kevin lee could never throw a right like me ducking dork — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 25, 2017

Fucking dork* — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 25, 2017

Mitch Clarke is a little bitch — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 25, 2017

Just got off the phone with @Reebok trying to act cool with me, ether youbwoth me or against me — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 25, 2017

You choose little bitch sagenorth cut over me I'm the fucking man.. I'll take your guy out @Reebok take away my sponsor money — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 25, 2017

The 29-year-old Iaquinta lost to Clarke back in 2014 via technical submission, but did earn a decision win over Lee earlier this year.

Overall, Iaquinta (13-3-1) has won five in a row since the loss to Clarke, including victories vs. Sanchez, Jorge Masvidal and Joe Lauzon.