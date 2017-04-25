Al Iaquinta With Epic Twitter Rant, Calls Out Sage Northcutt, Others

Dana Becker
Al Iaquinta is one fired up UFC lightweight.

Days after knocking out Diego Sanchez in Nashville, Iaquinta has continued his rage outside the Octagon.

Iaquinta, a former Ultimate Fighter runner-up, let it be known he wasn’t happy with being passed over for a “Fight Night” bonus. Well, he continued with more expletive language on Twitter Tuesday, including calling out Sage Northcutt, Mitch Clarke, Kevin Lee and Reebok.

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language:

The 29-year-old Iaquinta lost to Clarke back in 2014 via technical submission, but did earn a decision win over Lee earlier this year.

Overall, Iaquinta (13-3-1) has won five in a row since the loss to Clarke, including victories vs. Sanchez, Jorge Masvidal and Joe Lauzon.

