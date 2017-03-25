Al Iaquinta: ‘You Can’t Get Suckered Into That Diego Sanchez Wild Nonsense Fight’

Al Iaquinta
If you’re expecting Al Iaquinta to brawl with Diego Sanchez, you may be disappointed.

Iaquinta is set to compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the first time since April 2015. He’ll meet Diego Sanchez inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. “Raging” will get a chance to extend his winning streak to five.

For Sanchez, he’ll have an opportunity to build off his unanimous decision victory over Marcin Held back in Nov. 2016. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Iaquinta said he won’t be sucked into “The Nightmare’s” frenetic fighting style:

“You can’t get suckered into that Diego Sanchez wild nonsense fight. If I did get into that kind of fight I am ready for it. I am better at that style of fighting than he is. The easy route to victory is being clean. I will be cleaner than him. I will pick my shots. I know when he will want to go crazy. There are no setups for anything he does. I have things I have to look out for but I am going in there to try to look good. This is really a fight where I can go in there and look good and impress a lot of people.”

