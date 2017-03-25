Al Iaquinta: ‘You Can’t Get Suckered Into That Diego Sanchez Wild Nonsense Fight’

If you’re expecting Al Iaquinta to brawl with Diego Sanchez, you may be disappointed.

Iaquinta is set to compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the first time since April 2015. He’ll meet Diego Sanchez inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on April 22. “Raging” will get a chance to extend his winning streak to five.

For Sanchez, he’ll have an opportunity to build off his unanimous decision victory over Marcin Held back in Nov. 2016. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Iaquinta said he won’t be sucked into “The Nightmare’s” frenetic fighting style: