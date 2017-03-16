Alan Jouban Says He’s Treating Gunnar Nelson Bout Like a ‘Championship Fight’

Alan Jouban is trying to make the most of his opportunity this Saturday night (March 18).

Jouban is riding a three-fight winning streak, but he doesn’t have a spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. That will change with a victory over the ninth ranked Gunnar Nelson.

The two will do battle inside the O2 Arena in London, England as part of the UFC Fight Night 107 event. Jouban recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com and he said he’s taking his bout with Nelson seriously: