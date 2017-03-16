Alan Jouban Says He’s Treating Gunnar Nelson Bout Like a ‘Championship Fight’

Alan Jouban is trying to make the most of his opportunity this Saturday night (March 18).
Jouban is riding a three-fight winning streak, but he doesn’t have a spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. That will change with a victory over the ninth ranked Gunnar Nelson.
The two will do battle inside the O2 Arena in London, England as part of the UFC Fight Night 107 event. Jouban recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com and he said he’s taking his bout with Nelson seriously:
“With a five-week camp, I did everything. As soon as I got the call, I called my team and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do. We’re going to bring these guys in. I’m going to get the Machida brothers, they’re gonna be my karate guys. I’m going to get Kevin Casey. I’m going to get Jared Carlsten. I’m going to get a number of other black belts. These are going to be my black belt ground guys.’ And we just put it all together and then we just made it happen. Credit to my team, my coaches, everybody. We came together as if this was a championship fight and we said we’re gonna bring in this guy, bring in this guy and make everything happen. And we did that, the entire five weeks.”