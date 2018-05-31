Alan Jouban vs. Danny Roberts Official for UFC Hamburg

The UFC announced today that a welterweight clash is headed to Hamburg when Alan Jouban squares off against Danny “Hot Chocolate Roberts.

Danny Roberts, a native of London, England, is no stranger to competing across the globe. The six-fight UFC veteran has competed in England, Scotland, Canada, and of course in the States. On June 22, Roberts will be able to add Germany to his global checklist. Check out Roberts’ Twitter reaction to the announcement below:

Roberts will be looking to “light up” Jouban as well. Doing so would earn him his fifth victory in the promotion and boost his record to an impressive 16-3. All but one of Roberts’ victories in the UFC have come by stoppage, and 12 of his 15 career victories. Roberts does not discriminate on his finishing style of choice, with an almost even split of KO/submission victories, with seven and five respectively.

His opponent, 22-fight veteran Alan Jouban is one of the tougher competitors in the welterweight division and is famous for being able to take the hardest shots his opponents throw his way. Jouban and Roberts have a common opponent in Mike Perry, whom Roberts lost to and Jouban defeated in 2016. Jouban’s most recent trip to the Octagon against Ben Saunders turned in an exceptional performance in a Fight of the Night against Ben Saunders, Jouban’s fourth time taking home the honor.

UFC Fight Night 134 will take place on June 22nd from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg Germany and will be headlined by Volkan Oezdemir and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Who do you give the edge to in this one? Jouban or Roberts?