Alan Jouban’s Message to UFC: ‘Give me Rafael dos Anjos’

It’s clear that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Alan Jouban is tired of floating around the division. While “Brahma” has gone 6-2 under the promotion, he hasn’t had a fight against a big name yet.

Jouban told BJPenn.com that he wants to get back inside the Octagon soon:

“I want to return in early March. There are two fight cards in (Las) Vegas, one on the third and one on the fourth (UFC 209). Those are the two cards I am looking at. They are like two months out and eight weeks training is perfect timing. The events are local, well they are close, Vegas is about a four hour drive for me.”

The Las Vegas card planned for the night before UFC 209 is no longer happening (via MMAJunkie.com).

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently announced he is moving up to the 170-pound division. The Brazilian said he was simply putting his body through too much to continue cutting the weight.

Jouban didn’t waste any time offering to welcome dos Anjos to welterweight.

“So we (me and my team) were already eyeballing a ranked fighter in the top 15, like putting it in the UFC’s head that we want a ranked fighter and that I belong in the rankings. So when this came about that Rafael dos Anjos said he was moving up, it just kind of dawned on us that this is the fight man. So all day today I have been on the phone with my manager and it is something that we 100 percent want now. We have already let the UFC know that this is the fight that we 100 percent want. I want to be the guy to welcome ‘RDA’ to the division. We have even reached out to his management team and said, ‘Hey let’s put this together.’ They don’t have an opponent yet so I’ll be their guy. So yeah bro I am excited for it. This is the fight that I want one hundred percent! I want to fight on a big card against a big name. I want the UFC to let me prove myself, so give me Rafael dos Anjos!”