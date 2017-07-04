UFC: Albert Morales Steps Up on Short Notice to Face Brett Johns in Scotland

UFC Scotland (otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 113) next week has had a last minute change to the card. Per MMA Junkie (and now verified by the UFC’s official website), bantamweight Albert Morales has stepped up to face Brett Johns at the event in Glasgow, replacing Mitch Gagnon. No reason for the change was given. Just days ago, Gagnon posted to his official Instagram that he was boarding the first of three flights to his destination.

Boarding flight 1 of 3!!!!! https://t.co/u9SZICOrXz — Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) June 27, 2017

The fight takes place on the preliminary card of the event.

Morales (7–1–1) enters the bout coming off a split decision win at UFC 209 against Andre Soukhamthath. He has the distinction of having gone 1-1-1 in his first three UFC fights to date, including a draw with Alejandro Pérez in Morales’ promotional debut. “The Warrior” has finished five of seven opponents to date.

Welsh fighter Brett Johns, meanwhile, is a perfect 13-0 as a professional, and won his UFC debut back in November at UFC Fight Night 99.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place July 16 in Glasgow, Scotland at the SSE Hydro.