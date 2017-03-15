Albert Tumenov to Make ACB Debut in May Following UFC Departure

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Albert Tumenov
Image Credit: FOX Sports 1

Albert Tumenov has been assigned an opponent and scheduled a date for his first fight following his departure from the UFC.

The Russian signed with Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) following a career in the UFC which ended with a 5-3 UFC record. The welterweight’s debut under his new promotion’s banner will take place on May 20 against Brazil’s Marcelo Alfaya in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Alfaya took to social media to announce the fight and confirmed the date and the location to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Tumenov left the UFC behind off the back of consecutive defeats to Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards. Despite this, the Russian was riding a five-fight streak with wins over notable fighters such as Lorenz Larkin and Alan Jouban.

Alfaya has fights against Jon Fitch and Jake Ellenberger under the WSOF and Bellator promotions under his belt.

LATEST NEWS

Rizin FF: Japan’s April 16 Card Features Multiple Former UFC Fighters

0
Rizin FF’s next event features a plethora of familiar names in the form of ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters for its April 16 show. The...
video

Joseph Duffy Discusses Conor McGregor Rematch, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

0
Prior to his loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016, Joseph Duffy was the last man to defeat UFC lightweight champion,...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says he is Coming to Take Back His Division

2
UFC 205 saw Eddie Alvarez lose the lightweight championship to current champion Conor McGregor on Nov. 12, 2016. "The Notorious" somewhat surprisingly made easier work...

UFC Strawweight Angela Magana Has USADA Warning Rescinded

0
The UFC's anti-doping program under USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) has come with something of a learning curve for both fighters and the organization testing...
Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping Takes to Social Media to Give Injury Recovery Update

0
Michael Bisping took to Instagram to give fans an update following a minor procedure related to his recovery from a torn meniscus. The UFC middleweight...