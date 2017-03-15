Albert Tumenov to Make ACB Debut in May Following UFC Departure

Albert Tumenov has been assigned an opponent and scheduled a date for his first fight following his departure from the UFC.

The Russian signed with Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) following a career in the UFC which ended with a 5-3 UFC record. The welterweight’s debut under his new promotion’s banner will take place on May 20 against Brazil’s Marcelo Alfaya in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Alfaya took to social media to announce the fight and confirmed the date and the location to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Tumenov left the UFC behind off the back of consecutive defeats to Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards. Despite this, the Russian was riding a five-fight streak with wins over notable fighters such as Lorenz Larkin and Alan Jouban.

Alfaya has fights against Jon Fitch and Jake Ellenberger under the WSOF and Bellator promotions under his belt.