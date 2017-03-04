Albert Tumenov Likely to be Free Agent After ‘Unacceptable’ Terms From UFC

It appears Albert Tumenov is no longer on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Tumenov was last seen inside the Octagon back in Oct. 2016. He suffered a submission loss at the hands of Leon Edwards. “Einstein” has lost two in a row and his record under the UFC banner stands at 5-3.

Before losing two straight, Tumenov was on a five-fight winning streak. “Einstein” was offered a new UFC contract, but he didn’t take too kindly to the terms of the deal. He took to his Instagram account to express his discontent with the offer (via Bloody Elbow):

“My friends and fans. Recently, I received a call from the UFC organization, with a proposal to rewrite the contract. The terms of the proposal were unacceptable, and most likely I’ll be a free agent. Thank God now for a lot of other organizations, even in Russia, which have come on the heels of the UFC. My last two defeats were due to my illness, as you know, I was recently in Korea, and praise to God the treatment was successful. Now you will see this ‘Einstein.'”

If Tumenov leaves the UFC, he’ll join Ryan Bader, Lorenz Larkin, Rick Story and others who have or are testing free agency.