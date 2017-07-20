Alberto El Patron Steps Down as Combate Americas President

Alberto El Patron has stepped down as the President of Combate Americas.

El Patron has had a rough go as of late. While he is the reigning Global Force Wrestling (GFW) heavyweight champion, he’s found himself in some hot water. El Patron and his girlfriend, WWE Superstar Paige, were involved in a domestic dispute that led to his GFW suspension.

Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Americas, told MMA Uno that El Patron decided to step down to focus on his wrestling career:

“Alberto is a really good friend of mine and his girlfriend Saraya who is ‘Paige’ I’m sure you know, they become very close friends of mine and when they are in New York they come out to dinner with my wife and I. They are good pals, but what Alberto is telling me, is that his first love is wrestling. You know, his father was ‘Dos Caras’ a very famous wrestler and Saraya’s family is third generation English wrestlers, you know about her right? And so what Alberto has said to me, and we haven’t unveiled this yet, but we can talk about it, he’s probably stepping back his official roles from Combate and he’s going to focus on more on wrestling for the next year or two.”