Jose Aldo on Conor McGregor: “F–k Him”, Mayweather Fight Doesn’t Happen

Jose Aldo breaks down his reasons for why he does not see the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight ever happening.

Aldo lost a featherweight title in addition to a ten-year unbeaten streak to the current UFC lightweight champion of the world in just 13 seconds at UFC 194. Speaking at a media scrum recently, the subject of the Irishman meeting Mayweather inside the ropes (unsurprisingly) came up, and Aldo gave his opinion why it is merely a pipedream (via MMAFighting):

“We have a contract with the UFC, every athlete does, and everything has to go through the UFC,” Aldo said during a media scrum in Rio de Janeiro. “It’s hard for Mayweather to accept a fight with (McGregor) being a UFC fighter. He does boxing events, so it’s 80 percent for him and 20 percent for the rest. It’s the opposite in the UFC. The UFC makes 80 and athletes make 20. That’s what happens. That’s the real story. So it’s not about Conor signing the contract or not, it’s Mayweather accepting to make less, or make his event.”

Aldo will engage in a 145-pound title unification fight against one of the brightest stars in the UFC, Max Holloway, on June 3. Should “Scarface” get past the challenge of Holloway, he does not envisage a reality where Conor McGregor will be any future opponent:

“Never. Never,” Aldo said. “I think it was close once. Today, with this fight between the UFC and him, from both sides. The UFC has tried to do this fight, and he didn’t want it. He’s running. He won’t accept it. But we’ll see. I don’t know if this fight happens. “Like I said, many people talk. But talking in the media is easy. I can come here and say I’m going to fight the boxing world champion, the kickboxing champion. Cool, you will all post this, you’ll be all over the news, create some talk. It might become true, but it never stops being a lie.”

Aldo has not exactly ruled out an opportunity to avenge his defeat to “The Notorious” at some point in the future, but insists that the Irishman is far from being high priority:

“Well, I don’t think about McGregor today. I couldn’t care less what he’s doing,” Aldo said. “Like I said, I want to remain champion, I want big fights. If one day I fight him, great. If not, I’ll continue my life, continue being champion, continue being the same person, fighting and winning. I don’t think about Conor today. I only talk about Conor because you ask. F*ck him.”

Check out the full interview above. If your Portuguese isn’t that great, press the CC button on the video for English subtitles.