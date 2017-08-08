Aldo: No Way ‘Lucky’ Conor McGregor Can Beat Mayweather a la UFC 194

Jose Aldo sees no way that arch nemesis Conor McGregor can replicate his shock win at UFC 194 against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26

Aldo, who has maintained an almost genuine hatred of the UFC lightweight champion following his 13-second loss to him at UFC 194, spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his chances in the ring:

“There is no comparison. It is not similar. Totally different,” Aldo said when asked if a repeat of McGregor’s shocking December 2015 featherweight-title victory in the UFC octagon can be repeated against Mayweather (49-0) in the T-Mobile Arena boxing ring on Aug. 26.

“There is no way McGregor can defeat Mayweather. Mayweather has done this his entire life and it’s a different sport.”

The Brazilian, who finds himself in a period of rebuilding once again following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 212, once again reacted with disdain when McGregor’s UFC 194 knockout victory was brought up:

“He and you can say whatever you want, but he was a lucky guy to get the one punch and finish it,” Aldo said. “There was nothing more to it than that.”