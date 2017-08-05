Alejandro Perez Takes Controversial Split Decision Over Andre Soukhamthath

Kicking us off on the main card of UFC Fight Night 114 is a bantamweight bout between Alejandro Perez and Andre Soukhamthath. You can check out the play-by-play here below:

Round 1:

Southhamthath starts things off with a nice kick to the body. He seems very confident as he is smiling during exchanges and ducks a nice head kick attempt. Southhamthath comes in with a good left hook. Southhamthath lands a stiff jab that plants Perez for a moment but he gets back up. Perez fires back with leg kicks but Southhamthath shrugs them off.

Perez goes for a takedown attempt but fails, he follows that up with a nice overhand right and straight left. Perez starts to get in a bit of a groove but Southhamthath shuts that down by getting into the pocked and dropping him with another hard jab. Perez is back up to his fiit and gets the back clinch momentarily. The round comes to an end with a missed overhand right from Southhamthath.

Round 2:

Soukhmathath lands some nice shots on the inside before dropping Perez with another clean jab. Soukhmathath sticks up three fingers to Perez to let him know he has now dropped him three times. Another left hook wobbles Perez and Soukhmathath continues to taunt. Soukhmathath jumps up for a flying attack but slips after getting hit with a shot. Perez thinks he has hurt Soukhmathath and jumps on him but is held close to avoid posture.

Perez scoots to the cage for some reason, which allows Soukhmathath to get to his feet. Perez lands a nice spinning elbow to separate but Soukhmathath seems unfazed. The round comes to an end with another left hook from Soukhmathath.

Round 3:

Perez tries a takedown but Soukhmathath stuffs it easily. Perez lands a nice left hook but eats an uppercut after. Soukhmathath lands a right hand but gets pressured against the fence afterwards. Perez is finally able to take Soukhmathath down but he’s seated against the cage. A takedown from Perez is stuffed and Soukhmathath is trying to bang it out in the closing seconds.

Soukhmathath calls for a final exchange to end the fight. He throws a cartwheel kick but falls to the floor and eats thigh kicks to end the fight.

Official Result: Alejandro Perez def. Andre Soukhmathath via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)