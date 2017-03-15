Aleksandar Rakic: Austrian Light Heavyweight Prospect Signs With UFC

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

The UFC light heavyweight ranks have received a welcome boost in the form of a new signing from Austria, Aleksandar Rakic.

In news first reported by Metro.co.uk, the 25-year-old Rakic has signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion. The fighter trains at Gym 23 in Vienna under head coach Nebil Sebai, and has amassed a professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) record of 8-1. Rakic is best known for fighting on the Austrian circuit, but fought his first two bouts in Germany, losing in his pro debut to Christian Radke, before beating Carsten Lorenz in his second fight.

Rakic gained the attention of the UFC scouts following an impressive spree of seven straight wins, all of which have come inside the distance. Rakic is the latest Heavy Duty Fight Management umbrella fighter to sign on the UFC’s dotted line, following names such as Scott Askham and Marc Diakiese.

There has been no indication when the UFC’s new acquisition will make his promotional debut.

