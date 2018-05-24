With Werdum Out, Aleksei Oleinik vs. Mark Hunt Set For UFC Moscow

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Mark Hunt has reportedly been finalized for UFC Moscow after initial plans were derailed.

The UFC had penciled in former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum to do battle with Oleinik on Sept. 15. “Vai Cavalo” was then hit with a flag by the U.S. Anti-Doping Policy (USADA). Due to Werdum’s provisional suspension, the UFC now turns to Hunt.

While the bout was said to be in the works just a few hours ago, sources told Ariel Helwani that the deal has now been finalized. Peep the reveal below:

This fight is finalized, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 25, 2018

Oleinik has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. He is best known for having the most wins via Ezekiel choke in mixed martial arts competition with 12. Earlier this month, Oleinik submitted Junior Albini via Ezekiel choke.

Hunt last competed at UFC 221 in Perth. He fell short against Curtis Blaydes, losing via unanimous decision. The “Super Samoan” has gone 1-1, 1 NC in his previous three outings. His last victory was against Derrick Lewis back in June 2017.

UFC Moscow will take place inside Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia. This will be the UFC’s first visit to Russia. No other bouts have been set, but Kyle Bochniak recently challenged Artem Lobov who happily accepted. It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC books the match-up.

