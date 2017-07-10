Aleksei Oleinik Says Finishing ‘Cro Cop’ Was Bigger Than Submitting Browne

Aleksei Oleinik is happy with his win over Travis Browne, but it isn’t his favorite.

This past Saturday night (July 8), Oleinik took on “Hapa” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was the featured prelim on FOX Sports 1. “The Boa Constrictor” submitted his opponent via neck crank.

Oleinik talked about trying to get Browne to think he’d engage in a stand-up battle (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was thinking of doing that. If you want to fight someone and get your opponent confused, you have to tell them the opposite. I wanted to do something he wasn’t expecting. … Today, I tried the (Ezekiel choke) three, four, five times, but Travis is very high level.”

He went on to say that his biggest win was when he submitted Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic.

“I think this is one of the biggest. Not the biggest, but one of. I think Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ is bigger. He’s a legend. He may not be as strong as Travis, but he’s a legend.”