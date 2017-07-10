Aleksei Oleinik Says Finishing ‘Cro Cop’ Was Bigger Than Submitting Browne

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Aleksei Oleinik
Image Credit: Jeff Sherwood/Sherdog.com

Aleksei Oleinik is happy with his win over Travis Browne, but it isn’t his favorite.

This past Saturday night (July 8), Oleinik took on “Hapa” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was the featured prelim on FOX Sports 1. “The Boa Constrictor” submitted his opponent via neck crank.

Oleinik talked about trying to get Browne to think he’d engage in a stand-up battle (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was thinking of doing that. If you want to fight someone and get your opponent confused, you have to tell them the opposite. I wanted to do something he wasn’t expecting. … Today, I tried the (Ezekiel choke) three, four, five times, but Travis is very high level.”

He went on to say that his biggest win was when he submitted Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic.

“I think this is one of the biggest. Not the biggest, but one of. I think Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ is bigger. He’s a legend. He may not be as strong as Travis, but he’s a legend.”

Latest MMA News

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis Mocks Travis Browne Following UFC 213 Loss

0
The back and forth between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne has continued following Browne's latest defeat at UFC 213 Both men have made a habit...
Aleksei Oleinik

Aleksei Oleinik Says Finishing ‘Cro Cop’ Was Bigger Than Submitting Browne

0
Aleksei Oleinik is happy with his win over Travis Browne, but it isn't his favorite. This past Saturday night (July 8), Oleinik took on "Hapa"...

Nate Diaz Slams ‘B**ches’ Conor McGregor & Dana White

0
With UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Conor McGregor posing for a photo together, there is always the chance of it making its...
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson: Fight With Gaethje Will be Hard to Top at Lightweight

0
Michael Johnson has taken some time to reflect on his battle with Justin Gaethje. This past Friday night (July 7), Johnson and Gaethje went to...
Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson Reacts to Potential Holloway vs. Edgar Bout

0
Upon hearing that the much-coveted title shot at 145-pounds may go to Frankie Edgar, rival Cub Swanson is still not convinced When Holloway beat Brazilian...
Load more