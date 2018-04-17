Alexander Gustafsson Willing To Meet Jon Jones In A Boxing Match

Former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson wants a rematch with Jon Jones even if it’s not in the octagon.

Mauler vs. Bones Rematch In The Boxing Ring?

The 31-year-old recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the former UFC light heavyweight champion – who currently is waiting on his arbitration with USADA for a failed post-fight drug test last July at UFC 214. Jones could be handed a maximum four-year suspension for his actions as he’s a second-time offender with the association. Should Jones not return to the octagon anytime soon, “The Mauler” is willing to meet him in the ring for a boxing match instead.

“If he doesn’t come back, maybe I’ll fight him in boxing,” Gustafsson explained. “(A win over him) is bigger than winning the [UFC light heavyweight title”

Gustafsson (18-4) suffered just the second loss of his career at the time to Jones back at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013 in what many consider one of the best MMA fights of all time. While it was ruled a unanimous decision for “Bones” many felt the five-round slugfest could have gone Gustafsson’s way on the scorecards. Since that loss, the Swedish fighter has gone 2-2 in the octagon, most recently defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 last May.

Guastafsson also revealed in the interview he’s only looking for matchups against top-ranked fighters in his division. One of those matchups won’t be against current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the near future. The American Kickboxing Academy standout is set to face heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his title at UFC 226 this July in Las Vegas. With the division on hold, Gustafsson feels he’s in a good position to earn himself a top matchup next.

“It just has to be a meaningful offer, it has to be something I feel, ‘This is right, this is what I want.’ I feel like in my position, in my career right now, every fight has to mean something, It could be something else too (besides Jones or Cormier rematches), but it has to feel right. It has to be something meaningful. Something good. Everybody knows when I’m stepping up into that octagon I’m going to perform and I’m going to make a show. I’m looking for that gold. That’s all I’m seeing.”

