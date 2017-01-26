Alex Caceres Uninterested in Showing ‘False Machismo’ to Hype Jason Knight Fight

The gift of the gab is not Alex Caceres’ top priority. “Bruce Leeroy” is more concerned with winning bouts and climbing the featherweight ladder. He fell short in his last bout to Yair Rodriguez by split decision.

He has an opportunity to rebound against Jason Knight this Saturday night (Jan. 28) inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The bout will open the main card of UFC on FOX.

Caceres recently sat down with MMAJunkie.com. While many fighters study their opponents extensively, Caceres would rather focus on himself:

“I’m pretty sure he’s well-renowned within the fight community. I just don’t watch it on TV. I don’t know anybody unless I met them in person. I try to forget about that and go with the flow.”

While some fighters have a no nonsense attitude and would rather let their actions do the talking, others are pure gold on the microphone. “Bruce Leeroy” said he would rather stay authentic.

“A lot of interviews, especially the mainstream media when they’re marketing the fight, they want you to talk crap about the person. They want to hear that egotistical confidence you have, the false machismo. And they try to bring it out of me, and it’s hard, because I have nothing personal against the person. It’s hard to make something personal against a person I don’t know.”

Caceres’ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run has been full of ups and downs. He has gone 7-7, 1 NC under the promotion. Meanwhile, “The Kid” has won two straight after losing to Tasuya Kawajiri in his UFC debut.

