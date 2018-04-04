Alex Oliveira Steps In Against Carlos Condit At UFC On FOX 29

It looks like Carlos Condit has a new dance partner for this month’s UFC On FOX 29 event.

As noted on Monday, Matt Brown was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight against Condit in the main event of the show due to injury.

Combate was first to report the news that was later confirmed by MMAFighting.com that Brazilian contender Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira has accepted the fight against “The Natural Born Killer” on short-notice.

Oliveira (17-5-1, 2 NC) last fought at UFC 218 in December, where he lost via third-round TKO to Yancy Medeiros. Prior to the loss, Oliveira was riding a four-fight win streak with one No Contest against Tim Means that he later avenged in a rematch.

Condit (30-11) last fought at UFC 219, coming up short in a three round decision loss to Neil Magny. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion will go into the Oliveira fight hoping to snap a three-fight losing streak.

Headlined by the Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira fight, UFC On FOX 29 takes place on Saturday, April 14th from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

What do you think of Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira stepping in on short notice to fight Carlos Condit? Sound off in the Comments section below.