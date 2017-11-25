Alex Garcia Happy With Attention Following UFC Shanghai Finish

Alex Garcia embraces newfound attention following a big submission victory at UFC Fight Night 122.

Earlier today (Nov. 25), Garcia took on Muslim Salikhov. This was Salikhov’s UFC debut. Garcia’s grappling proved to be the difference maker. In the second round, he took the back of his opponent and locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Garcia said the victory means more eyeballs on him:

“Look now: I’m the one that’s getting the attention. He was getting attention in the beginning. I wasn’t getting any. At the end of the day, I’m getting the most at the end of the fight. So I’m happy with that.”