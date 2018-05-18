Alex Hernandez vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier Official For UFC Calgary

Alex Hernandez vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier is official.

The UFC took to Twitter to announce the match-up. The two had been in talks earlier this month, but nothing was set in stone. This adds to an already stacked card featuring former champions.

Hernandez pulled off a sensational UFC debut. He finished Beneil Dariush in just 42 seconds via knockout back in March 2018. Dariush has earned victories over formidable competition such as Jim Miller, Michael Johnson, James Vick, and Rashid Magomedov. When Dariush fell to Hernandez as quickly as he did, it made fans, the media, and UFC officials take notice.

Aubin-Mercier has won four bouts in a row. Three of those victories have been finishes. He nabbed submission victories over Thibault Gouti and Drew Dober. Aubin-Mercier made some noise in his last bout. “The Quebec Kid” earned a 53-second TKO victory over Evan Dunham at UFC 223.

UFC Calgary will featured a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo is set to clash with Jeremy Stephens. A third former UFC title holder will also be in action. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will do battle with Tecia Torres.

There are also some other bouts that may please fans in Calgary. Alexis Davis and Katlyn Chookagian will collide in a women’s flyweight bout. Strawweights Randa Markos and Nina Ansaroff are set to share the Octagon as well. Rising lightweight Islam Makhachev will meet Kajan Johnson. Light heavyweight submission specialist Gadzhimurad Antigulov will have his third UFC bout against the always energetic Ion Cutelaba. These are just a few of the match-ups.

The date for UFC Calgary is July 28. The event will be held inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. UFC Calgary is going to be a UFC on FOX event.

How do you see Alex Hernandez vs. Olivier-Aubin Mercier playing out?