Alex Hernandez vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier Possible For UFC Calgary

A barn burner between Alex Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier is in the works.

Mike Heck of FanSided MMA is reporting that Hernandez vs. Aubin-Mercier is being discussed for UFC Calgary. Our sources say that there is a verbal agreement in place, but nothing has been signed. This would be the second UFC bout for Hernandez, while Aubin-Mercier would be entering the Octagon for the 10th time, not including his bouts on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

A fight between Alex Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier is in the works for UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary, per sources. Story coming to @FanSidedMMA — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) May 8, 2018

Hernandez made one of the most stunning UFC debuts in recent memory. He knocked out Beneil Dariush in 42 seconds back in March 2018. Dariush had beaten the likes of Jim Miller, Michael Johnson, James Vick, and Rashid Magomedov so the quick finish came as a major surprise.

Aubin-Mercier is riding a four-fight winning streak. In those victories he has earned three finishes. He submitted Thibault Gouti and Drew Dober. Perhaps his most impressive performance occurred in his last outing. “The Quebec Kid” scored a 53-second TKO victory over Evan Dunham.

UFC Calgary is without a main event as of now. Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo will clash with Jeremy Stephens. Another former champion will also compete. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will meet Tecia Torres.

July 28 will be the date for UFC Calgary. The event is set to take place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This will be a UFC on FOX card.

Other bouts set for the card include a light heavyweight tilt between Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Ion Cutelaba. Alexis Davis will look to win her third straight bout when she shares the Octagon with Katlyn Chookagian. Lightweights John Makdessi and Ross Pearson are also penciled in for a collision.

Of course, MMANews.com will provide all the coverage you need for UFC Calgary. We’ll keep you up to speed on the main event as well as other details as they emerge.

Do you favor Alex Hernandez or Olivier Aubin-Mercier?