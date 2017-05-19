Alex Lohore Stops Dan Edwards via TKO in London at Bellator 179

Alex Lohore earned a stoppage victory against Dan Edwards tonight (May 19).

The second bout on the main card of Bellator 179 featured a welterweight clash between Lohore and Edwards. Both fighters shared the cage inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Lohore wasted little time closing the distance and scoring the takedown. Edwards attacked the leg of his opponent, threatening a submission. Lohore got out of danger and maintained control. Once again, Edwards went for a leg lock, but couldn’t make anything happen. A cut formed above the eyebrow of Edwards. “Da Kid” went for Edwards’ back, but ended up on his back. The round ended with Lohore in top control.

“Da Kid” threw out a jab early in the second stanza. Lohore landed a right hand that dropped Edwards. The fight was stopped just two punches later.

Final Result: Alex Lohore def. Dan Edwards via TKO (Strikes) – R2, 0:56