Alex Morono Submits Josh Burkman at UFC Austin (Video)

UFC Austin continues to roll along and Alex Morono made a statement against Josh Burkman.

This was the second bout on the UFC Austin preliminaries. It aired live on UFC Fight Pass. The action took place inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Morono was competing for the fourth time under the UFC banner. Burkman was in search of his first victory since Feb. 2016.

Things didn’t go Burkman’s way as he dropped his fifth bout in a row. A combination from Morono saw Burkman hit the canvas. This allowed “The Great White” to lock in a guillotine choke to force the tap.

UFC Austin’s main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. It’ll air live on FOX Sports 1. In the main event, Donald Cerrone will do battle with Yancy Medeiros.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura will clash. Thiago Alves and Curtis Millender are also set to go one-on-one as well as Francisco Trinaldo and James Vick. The main card will feature six fights.

