MMA News
Home / MMA / Alex Nicholson Welcomes Unbeaten Fighter at UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum

Alex Nicholson Welcomes Unbeaten Fighter at UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum

By on January 17, 2017

Alex Nicholson will take on unbeaten Paulo Henrique Costa this March at UFC Fight Night 106.

Nicholson (7-3) won five consecutive bouts before suffering a submission loss last year to Misha Cirkunov in his UFC debut. However, he rebounded with a win over Devin Clark before falling to Sam Alvey via decision.

Between his three fights, Nicholson made waves outside the Octagon. He was forced to clear his name in a domestic violence charge and was accused of making racial comments during a bout he cornered between Mike Perry and Hyun Gyu Lim.

“Borrachinha” sports a record of 8-0 to his resume with all eight wins being finishes. The 25-year-old from Brazil has stopped seven opponents via knockout or TKO since turning pro in 2012. He also appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 in 2013.

UFC Fight Night 106 takes place March 11 from Brazil and features Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush and Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau.

Read More About: