Alex Nicholson Welcomes Unbeaten Fighter at UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum

Alex Nicholson will take on unbeaten Paulo Henrique Costa this March at UFC Fight Night 106.

Nicholson (7-3) won five consecutive bouts before suffering a submission loss last year to Misha Cirkunov in his UFC debut. However, he rebounded with a win over Devin Clark before falling to Sam Alvey via decision.

Between his three fights, Nicholson made waves outside the Octagon. He was forced to clear his name in a domestic violence charge and was accused of making racial comments during a bout he cornered between Mike Perry and Hyun Gyu Lim.

“Borrachinha” sports a record of 8-0 to his resume with all eight wins being finishes. The 25-year-old from Brazil has stopped seven opponents via knockout or TKO since turning pro in 2012. He also appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 in 2013.

UFC Fight Night 106 takes place March 11 from Brazil and features Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum, Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush and Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau.