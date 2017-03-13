Alex Oliveira Feels His ‘Soul is Cleansed’ After Victory Over Tim Means

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alex Oliveira
Image Credit: UFC on FOX YouTube channel

Alex Oliveira is glad he emerged victorious against Tim Means because now he can move forward.

“Cowboy” submitted “The Dirty Bird” in the second round with a rear-naked choke. Oliveira fought Means back in Dec. 2016, but the bout was ruled a no contest after “Cowboy” was hit twice with illegal knees. Oliveira’s win in the rematch improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 17-3-1, 2 NC.

After emerging victorious, Oliveira looked back on the things that went right during the match-up. “Cowboy” claimed that he didn’t deviate from the original game plan, but admitted he listened to his coaches more carefully this time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Nothing changed. My coaches told me to do the same thing: Believe in the potential, in the wrestling, to believe I have the strength, take him down, get to his back and do my job. And if he opened up his back, I was supposed to throw the elbows at him. It showed them that I had the potential to beat him. So my soul is cleansed and I’m ready for the next one – when the UFC wants me to scrap, I’ll do it. He was a rock standing in my way and I got through it.”

