Alex Oliveira Feels His ‘Soul is Cleansed’ After Victory Over Tim Means

Alex Oliveira is glad he emerged victorious against Tim Means because now he can move forward.

“Cowboy” submitted “The Dirty Bird” in the second round with a rear-naked choke. Oliveira fought Means back in Dec. 2016, but the bout was ruled a no contest after “Cowboy” was hit twice with illegal knees. Oliveira’s win in the rematch improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 17-3-1, 2 NC.

After emerging victorious, Oliveira looked back on the things that went right during the match-up. “Cowboy” claimed that he didn’t deviate from the original game plan, but admitted he listened to his coaches more carefully this time (via MMAJunkie.com):