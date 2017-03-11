Alex Oliveira: ‘I’m Focused on Beating Tim Means up’

Alex Oliveira and Tim Means will settle the score tonight (March 11).

In their first encounter, Means threw two knees to Oliveira’s head. Time was called because Oliveira had one knee down on the mat. Under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), kneeing a downed opponent to the head is illegal.

The bout was ruled a no contest, so the two will compete in a rematch tonight inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The welterweight scrap will open the main card of UFC Fight Night 106.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, “Cowboy” said his goal tonight is to put a bruising on “The Dirty Bird:”

“He talks a lot and I’m focused on beating him up. I’m happy and ready to fight, man. He acted like a clown last time in the weigh-ins and then he proved he’s just like that. Now, that gave me extra motivation. We didn’t even fight last time, and now we’re gonna show who’s who. He was unprofessional. He threw that illegal knee and gave me almost six months away from the cage. We’re gonna fight now. If he wants a brawl, we’re gonna brawl. He goes down or I go down. We’re in a fight. A rematch is always more strategical, especially with him. He’s versatile, uses his elbows a lot and has a longer reach. My plan is to brawl. The lesson I wanna teach him is that I’m better than him. I fought him in Vegas, and we asked to fight him here in Brazil this time. To fight at home. Brother, I can fight him here or there, I just want to fight him. Fighting here, great. I’ll just beat his face up.”

UFC Fight Night 106 airs live tonight on FOX Sports 1. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.