Alex Oliveira on Fight With Ryan LaFlare: ‘It’s Going to be Too Easy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alex Oliveira
Image Credit: UFC on FOX YouTube channel

Alex Oliveira believes his bout with Ryan LaFlare tonight (July 22) will be a breeze.

“Cowboy” will step inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. His bout with LaFlare will be part of the preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25.

Speaking to Combate, Oliveira said he’s got a plan to avoid his opponent’s grappling (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’ll avoid it by hitting him in the face. Firmly and hard. I worked a lot on movement. Sticking and moving and landing my counters. It’s going to be too easy. He won’t find me. I’ll touch him and not be touched.”

He went on to say that just because he’ll be in enemy territory doesn’t mean his opponent will have an advantage.

“It’s no advantage, in my opinion. When you’re a real fighter, there’s no such thing. I’m the one fighting him. It’s just me and him. I know he’ll be in his turf, but I’m chill about it. I don’t see it as an advantage. All eyes will be on him. I’ll show everyone how good I am. I’ll come out on top.”

The FOX preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25 will air at 6 p.m. ET, two hours before the main card starts.

