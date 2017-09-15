Alex Reyes: ‘I Believe & I Know That I Belong Here’

Alex Reyes is looking to make the most out of a big opportunity.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 16), Reyes will take on Mike Perry in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 116. Reyes is a late replacement opponent. Thiago Alves was scheduled to fight Perry, but was pulled from the card.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Reyes said he and his team are high on confidence:

“I’ve been working very, very hard and talking with my managers and coaches – and they believe, and I believe and I know that I belong here. I was hoping something like this would happen. God willing, it did, and I jumped on the opportunity as soon as it presented itself.”

He then talked about why he’s comfortable moving up in weight in such a short time.

“I’m ready, and I was ready for the call. Stepping up a weight class is not a big deal to me. I’m a bigger ’55er. I’m comfortable, and I’m excited to get in there and throw down with this guy.”