Alex Volkanovski Issues a Threat to UFC Featherweight ‘Bullies’

UFC featherweight Alex Volkanovski got the job done on Saturday night in Sydney and now has his eyes set on bigger names in the 145-pound division

The Australian dispatched short-notice replacement Shane Young on his way to a unanimous decision but is not getting carried away just yet:

“A win’s a win – 30-26, so it’s still a dominant performance,” Volkanovski told MMAjunkie after the fight. “But I was just playing it a bit too safe. The fact he was making his debut, and I believe I was probably expected to win, I just didn’t want to take too many risks. … But let me start shooting through these ranks, give me one of these top guys, and then I can really perform.”

The bout was set at a 150-pound catchweight rather than 145 due to the little time Young had to cut weight following his replacement of Humberto Bandenay, who pulled out with an injury. Bandenay had replaced initial opponent, Jeremy Kennedy.

Volkanovski believes that this type of situation can be avoided once he is matched up against the ‘top guys’ of the featherweight division:

“It’s not up to me, but at the same time all these people are pulling out (against me),” he said. “Everyone wants a perfect camp whenever they fight me (and) that’s because they worry they’ve got a tough fight ahead of them. … But I believe if I start fighting some of these top guys, we won’t get pullouts and we’ll get the original fight. That’s what I believe will happen.”

While Volkanovski reiterated his pleasure in performing in front of a home crowd, he is firmly set on shooting up the ladders and happy to fight anywhere else in the world as a result. The Aussie issued a warning to the ‘bullies’ he expects to encounter once he breaks through to fighting ‘bigger names’:

“Fighting in Australia is always good,” he said. “It’s pay-per-view – I can’t argue with that. It’s around the corner, and I want to fight as regularly as I can. I’m doing this for my family, so I want to make money. And all these bad boys, all these guys that like to talk a lot and try to bully people – as I’ve said many times, try to bully me and see what happens.”