Alex Volkanovski Goes The Distance With Mizuto Hirota For Decision Win

Kicking off the main card of UFC Fight Night 110 on FS1 is a featherweight match-up between Mizuto Hirota and Alex Volkanovski. Here’s how it went down:

Round 1:

Hirota lands a nice right hand before Volkanovski comes in to close in on Hirota against the cage. Volkanovski drops Hirota and drops some nasty ground-and-pound after trapping his arm. They get back up and Volkanovski has Hirota against the cage. He hits Hirota with a nice spinning elbow before separating.

Volkanovski gets a takedown but Hirota gets right back up. The round ends with Volkanovski throwing strikes at Hirota.

Round 2:

Hirota opens the round with a nice blitz of offense but Volkanovski answers back with some big strikes of his own. Volkanovski works a takedown against the cage but unleashes a spinning elbow out of nowhere that wobbles Hirota. Volkanovski again works Hirota against the cage but they separate quickly again.

Some nice technical striking exchanges ensue but Volkanovski seems to be landing the better shots. Hirota gets knocked down with a strike and the round ends with Volkanovski throwing ground-and-pound.

Round 3:

Hirota opens the round as the aggressor but it’s Volkanovski who lands some nice overhands in response. Hirota continues to take hard shots but his chin is holding up well. Volkanovski punches his way into a takedown but Hirota is right back to his feet being pressured against the cage.

Hirota knows he needs to get the knockout for the win and is going all out, but Volkanovski is able to grip onto him and prevent him from throwing too many strikes. Hirota lands a nice right hand towards the end but Volkanovski clinches him as time expires.

Official Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)