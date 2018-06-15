Alexa Grasso vs. Angela Hill Planned For UFC Lincoln

Alexa Grasso and Angela Hill are on a collision course headed for August.

Sources confirmed to Damon Martin that verbal agreements are in place for Grasso vs. Hill at UFC Lincoln. Both strawweights are in the top 15 UFC 115-pound rankings, but a loss for either fighter could see her knocked off the rankings.

In her last outing, Grasso was submitted quickly by Tatiana Suarez. Grasso has now gone 1-2 in her last three outings. She has yet to lose back-to-back bouts in her professional mixed martial arts career.

As for Hill, she earned her spot in the rankings with a unanimous decision victory over Maryna Moroz. It was a much-needed win for Hill, who had gone 2-2 in her last four outings prior to the bout.

UFC Lincoln will take place inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 25. Headlining the card will be a lightweight battle between Justin Gaethje and Al Iaquinta. Eryk Anders will also compete on the card and he’s looking to rebound from his controversial split decision loss to Lyoto Machida. He’ll go one-on-one with Tim Williams. Bantamweights Rani Yahya and Luke Sanders are set to clash as well as middleweights Andrew Sanchez and Antonio Braga Neto.

Who is your early pick, Alexa Grasso or Angela Hill?