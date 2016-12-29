Alexa Grasso: ‘I Never Expected to Fight Felice Herrig’

Undefeated strawweight prospect Alexa Grasso will make her second appearance for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Feb. 4, 2017. Her opponent will be Felice Herrig on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie.

In her UFC debut, Grasso was close to flawless. She defeated Heather Jo Clark by unanimous decision. In the fight, Grasso was one step ahead standing and was able to win the grappling exchanges.

The Lobo Gym fighter recently spoke to the mixed martial arts (MMA) media about her next fight (via MMAFighting).

“I never expected to fight Felice. I think she has one of the best bodies in MMA and I’m still working on that. It’s amazing because she’s a veteran and I saw her fights. Now that I’m fighting her, it’s a blessing for me.”

Grasso believes Herrig will be a tough challenge. Herrig holds two victories over Clark, with one of the victories being considered an exhibition bout on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Professionally, Herrig is 2-1 inside the Octagon. Her lone loss in the UFC came at the hands of Paige VanZant. Her two victories ended by submission.

“I think I should be more careful because she won twice to Heather and Heather was difficult. I think she will be more difficult than Heather and I have to train harder.”

Undefeated prospects in the UFC can often feel pressured into keeping their perfect record intact. Grasso says she doesn’t feel pressure. She says she realizes the reason for her unbeaten streak is the time she put in the gym learning the sport of MMA, sparring with her training partners, and sticking to the gameplan.

“I don’t think it’s pressure. I’ve been working very hard for that [undefeated record]. I think that being undefeated is because of my work and my teamwork.”