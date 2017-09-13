Alexa Grasso: I Would Love to Fight on Nov. 4 at UFC 217

Add Alexa Grasso to the list of fighters hoping to compete at UFC 217.

The event will be held on Nov. 4 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card featured three title fights. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping will put his gold on the line against Georges St-Pierre. Cody Garbrandt defends his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw. Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s strawweight title will be on the line against Rose Namajunas.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Grasso said she hopes to compete on the card (via Flo Combat):

“I would love to fight on November 4 (at UFC 217) in New York. I’m training with that date in mind. This would be the perfect amount of time for me to prepare for a fight, around seven weeks. But that doesn’t depend on me. I said earlier that my goal for this year is to reach the top 10. So, I hope I’ll get a fight before the year is over so that I can achieve that goal. And then, of course, [my goal is to] go up one day to fight for the belt.”