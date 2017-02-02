Alexa Grasso on Fight With Felice Herrig: ‘Great Opportunity’

Alexa Grasso is one of the youngest fighters on the UFC’s active roster at just 23 years old.

But with nine pro fights to her credit, Grasso understands the fight-game.

That’s why she is planning on taking full-advantage of her co-main event bout with Felice Herrig Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 104 from Houston.

“I know she is very well-rounded, she’s very dangerous for me, but I’ve been training very hard for this fight,” said Grasso following open workouts. “This is a great opportunity, not just for the weekend because there are so many people here, but it’s great for both of us.”

Grasso, who hails from Guadalajara, Mexico, has four knockouts on her resume. She earned a win last year over Heather Jo Clark in her UFC debut in Mexico.