Alexa Grasso Takes Split Decision Win Over Randa Markos After Three Round Thriller

In our co-main event of the evening, UFC strawweights Randa Markos and Alexa Grasso go to war. Check out the play-by-play below:

Round 1:

Markos tries to make this a brawl early as she lands some nice, wild shots on Grasso in the opening minute. Markos continues to land some big shots, pressing forward as she eats some herself, able to push Grasso against the cage for a moment before she circles out. Grasso begins to land some nice straight shots down the pipe and follows it up with a body kick. Grasso now lands some nice shots that stuns Markos for a moment before she pressures Grasso against the cage.

Grasso gets control agains the cage as the pair exchange knees. The fight gets the the ground and Grasso takes Markos’ back. After a scramble Markos gets to her feet and has Markos against the cage. The round comes to an end with both women landing a nice shot on the other.

Round 2:

The pair engage in a brawl to open the round but Markos goes for a takedown that ends with Grasso on top. Markos works her way to her feet and clinches Grasso up before taking her down. Markos catches a Grasso kick and takes her down into half guard. Grasso gets to his feet but gets another kick caught for a takedown into half guard. Grasso gets a huge roll that earns her top position, however, Markos uses her flexibility to get top mount again.

Markos unloads the ground-and-pound as much as she can but Grasso is able to defend pretty well. The round comes to an end with Markos tying up Grasso’s arms.

Round 3:

The two touch gloves to start the round and both women begin to land some good shots. Markos almost catches another kick, as she turns Grasso around and pours on some heavy strikes. Markos bulldozes her way inside for a takedown and finds herself in Grasso’s guard. Grasso is able to shove Markos off her and get to her feet. Grasso comes inside with a nice combination as Markos continues to switch stances and faint.

Markos comes in and locks up with Grasso, delivers a knee to the body, and disengages. Grasso pops off a few jabs and stuffs a takedown attempt from Markos with a guillotine. Markos immediately abandons the takedown after realizing what Markos is trying to do. The round comes to an end with Grasso landing some hard shots on Markos as the crowd goes nuts.

Official Result: Alexa Grasso def. Randa Markosvia split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)