Alexa Grasso Talks Learning From Her First Professional Loss

Alexa Grasso believes she has learned from her first professional mixed martial arts loss.

Grasso suffered her first defeat back in Feb. 2017 against Felice Herrig. She lost the fight by unanimous decision, but it was a close bout. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, she explained how she grew in her development since the loss:

“It hurts, obviously. At first, it hurts a lot, but well, that’s something that you have to go through. All the greatest athletes have lost at some point. But I’m just taking it the best way possible, learning from my mistakes that I won’t be making again, and seeing what I need to improve on. I think obviously that losing is bad, but I see it as something good. I think I went through a stage that I needed to go through and it helped me mature a lot, and believe me, I’m a new athlete and person.”

She went on to talk about what went wrong in the lead-up to the fight with Herrig.

“The last training camp was very stressful. I was too obsessed, in a bad way, that I had to train a lot. But in this one, it was more like my other training camps where I just trained and enjoy it a lot. I just understood that you don’t have to be stressed about your training camp. Apart from the physical demands, it’s very mental, so you have to be okay mentally. So yeah, I’m just enjoying it and staying concentrated because if you start overthinking it, things go bad.”