Alexa Grasso Talks Learning From Her First Professional Loss

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alexa Grasso
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexa Grasso believes she has learned from her first professional mixed martial arts loss.

Grasso suffered her first defeat back in Feb. 2017 against Felice Herrig. She lost the fight by unanimous decision, but it was a close bout. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, she explained how she grew in her development since the loss:

“It hurts, obviously. At first, it hurts a lot, but well, that’s something that you have to go through. All the greatest athletes have lost at some point. But I’m just taking it the best way possible, learning from my mistakes that I won’t be making again, and seeing what I need to improve on. I think obviously that losing is bad, but I see it as something good. I think I went through a stage that I needed to go through and it helped me mature a lot, and believe me, I’m a new athlete and person.”

She went on to talk about what went wrong in the lead-up to the fight with Herrig.

“The last training camp was very stressful. I was too obsessed, in a bad way, that I had to train a lot. But in this one, it was more like my other training camps where I just trained and enjoy it a lot. I just understood that you don’t have to be stressed about your training camp. Apart from the physical demands, it’s very mental, so you have to be okay mentally. So yeah, I’m just enjoying it and staying concentrated because if you start overthinking it, things go bad.”

Latest MMA News

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno Hoping Bout With Sergio Pettis is a Title Eliminator

0
Brandon Moreno wants an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title shot with a win over Sergio Pettis. Tonight (Aug. 5), Moreno and Pettis will do...
Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso Talks Learning From Her First Professional Loss

0
Alexa Grasso believes she has learned from her first professional mixed martial arts loss. Grasso suffered her first defeat back in Feb. 2017 against Felice...
Mamed Khalidov

Report: Mamed Khalidov Offered UFC Bout With Lyoto Machida

1
Mamed Khalidov may be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, but it's still far from a done deal. Khalidov has long been regarded as...
Jon Jones

Video: Jon Jones & The Rock Lay The SmackDown on Social Media

0
Jon Jones went from a career downfall to getting chummy with "The Rock" after reclaiming gold. This past Saturday night (July 29), Jones challenged Daniel...
Sergio Pettis

Sergio Pettis: The Flyweight Division Needs a New Face

0
Sergio Pettis is tired of seeing Demetrious Johnson rule the roost at flyweight. Tomorrow night (Aug. 5), Pettis will be featured in the main event...
Load more