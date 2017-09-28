Alexander Emelianenko Returns, Scores Victory in Moscow at WFCA 42

Alexander Emelianenko, the brother of Fedor Emelianenko, fought for the first time since 2014 on Wednesday.

Alexander Emelianenko earned a victory over Geronimo dos Santos at WFCA 42 in Moscow, Russia. The event was held under the Akhmat Fight Club banner.

Two years ago, Emelianenko was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to four-plus years in prison. That charge came in 2015, with Emelianenko being released in 2016 due to good behavior.

Emelianenko improved to 24-7 in his career with a first round TKO victory over dos Santos.

Fedor Emelianenko is currently signed with Bellator.